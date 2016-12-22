Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Batley pensioner who could have died in prison for rape offences against two young girls has walked from court with an absolute discharge.

Jeremiah Cummins, who now suffers from vascular dementia, would have faced many years behind bars for his wicked sexual abuse of the two young complainants in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, but a court heard today that his mental condition meant a judge couldn’t lock him up.

Concerns over the 75-year-old’s mental state led to his trial at Bradford Crown Court being halted in September and before his case was heard by a second jury last month psychiatrists indicated that he was now “unfit to plead” to the allegations.

Cummins was then found by the jury to have “committed the acts alleged against him” following a special hearing during which both of the complainants gave evidence.

The pensioner, who walks with the aid of a stick, was sat in the dock today/yesterday as Judge Jonathan Rose explained why he had to give him a discharge for the wicked and perverted acts of depravity he had committed against the complainants, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Judge Rose said Cummins, of Arncliffe Road, Healey, had tried to get one of the girls to let a dog have sex with her while the other had been forced to drink the defendant’s urine from a cup.

“You humiliated and degraded them wanting ****** to allow the dog to have sexual intercourse with her - an act she thankfully refused to allow - and forcing ****** to drink cups of your urine - an act she undertook on more than one occasion despite the revolting and disgusting nature of that action.

“You caused great physical pain to those little girls but that is as nothing compared to the psychological damage inflicted on both and which has lasted throughout their lives,” said Judge Rose.

“In other circumstances you would have received punishment in the form of a very lengthy prison sentence from which it is unlikely you would have emerged but events have of course moved on significantly since these offences we committed and indeed since you were arrested for and denied each and every one of these allegations.”

Judge Rose said the undisputed evidence from the psychiatrists about Cummins’ unfitness to plead had obliged him to come to the same conclusion as a matter of law and the jury’s finding of fact meant there were limited ways of dealing with his case.

“I cannot by law send you to prison,” said the judge.

He said he could only admit Cummins to hospital for treatment, impose supervision or pass an absolute discharge.

After reading further reports on Cummins the judge concluded that he was suffering from a mental disorder which was not capable of being treated.

“In those circumstances I am precluded from sending you to hospital or placing you under supervision for it would be unlawful for me to do so and would in any event merely involve expenditure of public money with no possible positive outcome in terms of treatment or rehabilitation.

“The finding of disability means that no form of punishment is possible however much the man who committed these dreadful acts may warrant such punishment and retribution.

“In those circumstances it is an inevitable consequence of your condition, and of the law, that in respect of each offence I am required to make an order of absolute discharge.

“Such an order may be no source of comfort for the complainants in this case but it is a position the law requires me to take because of the undisputed evidence of your vascular dementia.”

The court heard that the pensioner still disputed the jury’s finding that he committed the acts, but Judge Rose said the pensioner would now have to register as a sex offender with the police for the next five years.

Judge Rose impose a lifetime sexual harm prevention order which bans Cummins from having contact with either of the complainants, having unsupervised contact with under 16s or having under 16s at any residence where he lives.