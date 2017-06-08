Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner had a lucky escape after he was hit by a car in Mirfield.

The incident happened outside The Knowl Newsagents in The Knowl, off Knowl Road, at around 7.08am on Thursday when the man in his 70s was struck by a Renault Megane.

The driver pulled over and phoned an ambulance.

The pensioner was checked over by paramedics and was found to have ‘slight elbow and ankle injuries’ and was shaken but otherwise unhurt.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were notified by the ambulance service at around 7.08am after reports of a road traffic collision in The Knowl, Mirfield.

“A male pedestrian in his 70s was in collision with a Renault Megane car.

“The driver stopped at the scene.

“The pensioner suffered slight injuries and was not taken to hospital.”