Disabled pensioner John McIntosh is preparing to sleep rough in Huddersfield town centre because he claims his flat is overrun with mice and rats.

The 69-year-old says the problem with rodents at his Trinity Street home has been going on for years but hasn’t been properly sorted out.

He believes a dead rodent somewhere inside his first-floor flat is causing the place to stink and make him feel poorly.

“At night I can hear mice running over my bed. I think they are coming in under the bath. The mice run all over the top of the sofa at around 2am.

“And they are eating everything including my clothes.”

Mr McIntosh, who is disabled following two heart attacks and a stroke, said the mice only tended to come into his flat on cold nights.

“I have seen six or more at a time. They come at night when it’s cold. It has been going on for 15 years.”

The retired chef, who is single and lives alone, said pest controllers from Kirklees Council had put down poison and taken away two dead rats several years ago.

In recent days Mr McIntosh has complained to Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing but has been told no-one is available until January 5.

“I cannot live here until January 5. If they don’t do anything I am going to live on the streets. Some nights I cannot sleep at all and walk around the perimeter of Greenhead Park to get away.

“I am going to sleep on the streets. If I die then I will die – I am not sleeping here.”

Mr McIntosh said his ultimate aim was to be given a ground floor flat which would be easier on his frail legs and body.

“I want a ground floor flat with no mice or rats. I don’t want to stay here.”

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing has been approached for comment.