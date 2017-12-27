Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people are continuing to be duped by a simple scam in which aggressive telephone fraudsters impersonate the taxman.

Recent months have seen an increasing number of mainly over 65s falling for a cold calling trick in which the caller pretends to be a member of the HM Revenue and Customs staff.

The average loss per victim is £1,150.

Victims are told that they owe large amounts of tax which they can only pay off through digital vouchers and gift cards, including those used for Apple’s iTunes Store.

They are told to go to a local shop, buy these vouchers and then read out the redemption code to the scammer who has kept them on the phone the whole time.

The conmen then sell on the codes or purchase high-value products, all at the victim’s expense.

The scammers frequently use intimidation to get what they want, threatening to seize the victim’s property or involve the police. Using vouchers is an attractive scam as they are easy to sell on and hard to trace once used.

HMRC would never request the settling of debt through such a method.

The scam continues to hit a large number of people.

Figures from Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud reporting centre, show that between the beginning of 2016 and August this year there have been over 1,500 reports of this scam, with the numbers increasing in recent months.

The vast majority of the victims are aged over 65.

HMRC is working closely with law enforcement agencies, Apple and campaign groups to make sure the public know how to spot the scam and who to report it to.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s director general of customer services, said: “These scammers are very confident, convincing and utterly ruthless.

“These scams often prey on vulnerable people. We urge people with elderly relatives to warn them about this scam and remind them that they should never trust anyone who phones them out of the blue and asks them to pay a tax bill. If you think you’ve been a victim you should contact Action Fraud immediately.”

Gary Millner, chief executive of Tax Help for Older People, said: “Tax Help for Older People fully support HMRC in tackling this particularly wicked scam. We have taken too many calls from people who have fallen foul of it.

“The amounts of money lost are significant for some and the feelings of helplessness, violation and embarrassment are immense.”