An investigation into the alleged ‘financial abuse’ of vulnerable residents at a failing care home is being carried out by Kirklees Council.

The council launched an inquiry following allegations that three residents at Blossom Care Home had been victims of financial abuse.

And according to its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) report, the home’s management failed to notify the government health watchdog about the ongoing investigation.

The report said: “Information we received from the local authority highlighted there had been allegations that three people living at the home had been financially abused.

“The local authority confirmed there was an ongoing formal enquiry in relation to these allegations.

“However, the CQC had not been notified by the registered provider about these allegations of abuse.”

The Ravensthorpe home was again rated ‘inadequate’ by the CQC following a visit by inspectors in November.

The home, which was rated ‘inadequate’ following an inspection eight months before, received the bottom rating for safety, effectiveness, responsiveness and its management.

Blossom Care Home was, however, rated ‘good’ for its caring approach to the home’s 12 residents.

The CQC noted that just three of the residents had personal fire evacuation plans and that the home had been served with an enforcement notice from West Yorkshire Fire Service.

The watchdog criticised the home’s lack of leadership.

The report said: “Staff had not received regular supervision or appraisals of their performance.

“Staff training was not managed and delivered effectively and regularly and regular staff meetings did not take place.”

The report said that residents enjoyed the food but it noted that the cook ‘did not have the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure people’s nutritional needs were met’.

The CQC inspector also reported that a patient with diabetes has been given a sugary dessert.

Several residents said they enjoyed living at Blossom Care Home.

One resident said: “It’s lovely here. The carers are good.”

Indeed the inspector ‘heard staff speak with people in a respectful manner and in kindly tones’.

But the inspector also noted residents ‘looking around the room or at the television for long periods of time’.

A spokesperson for Blossom Care Home said: “The company has appointed a consultant/agent with experience in the sector to help in addressing the issues highlighted.

“We are working closely with the regulator and all our partners and remain confident to achieve better grades in the not so distant future.

“Good care for our residents remains our priority.”