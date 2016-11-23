Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner couple have been without hot water for more than five weeks after their boiler broke down in their rented home.

Frank and Barbara Kelly have to put the kettle on every time they want hot water for washing or doing the dishes.

The boiler was fitted in 2003 under the government’s Warm Front scheme , which provided grants towards the cost of new boilers, cavity wall insulation and loft insulation for eligible applicants. However, the couple are not eligible for a replacement boiler under the successor Affordable Warmth scheme.

Mrs Kelly, 77, said her landlord had given permission to have the boiler installed, but as the Kellys had it fitted, repairing or replacing it was also their responsibility.

Mrs Kelly said: “We have no hot water or heat upstairs. We have one room where we have a gas fire and the landlord has given us a heater. When we get up and go to the bathroom we have to wash in cold water.”

Their house at Leeds Road, Deighton is owned by the Oddfellows Friendly Society, which has sent relevant paperwork to energy supplier SSE.

An SSE spokesperson said the couple were not eligible for a new boiler under the Affordable Warmth Scheme, but added that the firm was working hard to see it was able to help them as quickly as possible.