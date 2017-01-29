Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A warning has gone out to dog owners after raw chicken was found dumped in Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.

Sonia Armitage came across the meat when she was waking her dog on Saturday night.

The chicken looked as though it had been hidden in the grass and under leaves just off the main pathway.

Sonia picked up as much as she could and has reported it to police.

She posted what had happened on Facebook group Dog Walkers Safety.

The find sparked new fears that someone could be out to deliberately harm dogs.

In 2015 there were reports that dogs were being poisoned by mouldy food left at Blackmoorfoot Reservoir and the Examiner reported how raw meat laced with safety pins was left on Dryclough Rec at Crosland Moor.