Householders in Kirklees missed out on £27m savings last year – because they failed to switch energy supplier.

Figures from industry watchdog Ofgem show that savings of about £300 a year could be achieved by switching to a cheaper supplier – but a new survey for the Energy Saving Trust found 90,861 homes across Kirklees are on “energy autopilot”.

And almost 60% of those non-switchers thought they were on the cheapest energy tariff available, which the trust said was unlikely.

Their apathy comes despite only 30% of all bill payers believing energy suppliers actively encourage customer loyalty.

The trust said: “By contrast, we are more than twice-as-likely to change home insurer than we are energy provider – with 24% of households having switched at least four times in the last 10 years.

The survey conducted by MORI comes ahead of Big Energy Saving Week, a UK-wide campaign involving the Energy Saving Trust, Citizens Advice and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Events will be held throughout the UK between October 31 to November 6 to offer people advice on reducing energy costs and keeping their homes warm ahead of winter.

An online price comparison tool from Citizens Advice can help bill payers find a cheaper supplier.

Philip Sellwood, chief executive of the Energy Saving Trust, said: “Many bill payers in Kirklees are missing out on substantial annual savings because they assume they are on the best tariff without actually checking. Prices fluctuate every year, so by not switching and being on ‘energy autopilot’ consumers may be sleepwalking towards having less money.”

Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Switching gas and electricity can help people cut their bills. Checking their current tariff and comparing prices regularly means people can spot the best new deals and switch to a supplier that gives them the best value for money.

The Citizens Advice price comparison tool can be found at energycompare.citizensadvice.org.uk.