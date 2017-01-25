Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They shared memories of the days when coal was still king.

The National Coal Mining Museum at Overton, near Grange Moor , held a “memory collection” event to record the experiences of people who lived and worked in the mining industry before and after its nationalisation in 1947.

Those taking part included former miner Eddie Downes, who has written a book, Yorkshire Collieries 1947-1994.

Many of their recollections will be included in an exhibition called By the People.

The exhibition will mark the 70th anniversary of nationalisation, when the newly-created National Coal Board (NCB) took control of more than 800 pits, oversaw production and development, regulated wages, introduced safety and welfare reforms and invested in technological improvements.

(Photo: unknown)

It was described as “the great experiment of socialism” under the post-war Labour government as one of the largest industries in the UK came under public ownership.

People involved in the industry at that period – including ex-miners, miners’ wives and families, coal merchants and colliery owners – were invited to attend the launch event and share their memories of aspects such as working conditions, management, training and welfare, community support, female workers, home life and health and safety.