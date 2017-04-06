Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A change in rules at a Kirklees Council car park has clogged up suburban side streets, residents have claimed.

A three-hour limit has been brought in at the only public car park in Mirfield.

The move was made after years of complaints that commuters using the town’s train station were filling all the spaces at the previously unrestricted free parking site.

Mirfield traders said the issue meant genuine shoppers had no where to park, costing the town business in favour of other towns and retail parks.

But on the first day of the three-hour limit the car park was deserted.

At the same time Mirfield residents took to Facebook to complain that commuters had parked all over town, making the congested side streets even harder to navigate.

Clr Martyn Bolt, who sits on both Mirfield Town Council and Kirklees Council, said the both councils had backed the change after pressure from shopkeepers.

“Local businesses were supportive,” he said.

“A cafe owner has told us this is exactly what is needed to get the parking turnover needed.

“Obviously people who work in Mirfield have been vociferous but like any change, it takes time to bed in.

“We will keep a watching brief on it.”