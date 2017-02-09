Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Facebook statuses featuring the heart emoji are popping up in people’s newsfeeds - but why?

The trend has seen people sharing the simple icon with no explanation, leaving some users confused.

It’s not for Valentine’s Day or couples in love - according to health.com, it’s a Facebook campaign designed to raise awareness about breast cancer.

The health site says the trend has surfaced on social media before, usually during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The concept instructs users to post a heart emoji as their status, or post on their friends’ walls, before sending out a private message explaining that the heart icon is a reminder to get their breasts checked for lumps.

The idea is that these friends will then share the emoji, and the private message, and the campaign will spread even further.

Information on how to check your breasts and what changes to look out for is available on the nhs.uk website, with advice on when to see your GP and the symptoms of breast cancer.

While raising awareness, the Facebook heart campaign doesn’t raise any money for charity - but you can find out how to donate to breast cancer charities by searching online.