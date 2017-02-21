Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog lovers looking for work - your search is over!

Petstay is looking for people who can care for dogs in their own homes - and earn up to £189 per week doing it!

The Huddersfield, Halifax and Barnsley branch has been set up by dog carer Lauren Slack and now Lauren is looking for people to join the team.

She said: "We help dog owners find a loving and caring alternative to kennels whilst they enjoy their much deserved holidays. Our carers will provide that home from home for your beloved friend and treat your dog like their own.

"At Petstay we follow the principle that your dog will be happier and more settled when sticking to their daily routine and through our network of carers, it's my job to find the carer that will be able to meet your dog's needs. Any stay will be exclusive to your dog, we never mix dogs from different households. Our carers have secure gardens and dogs are always walked on a lead.

"Our carers are very carefully selected and referenced and only the most suitable people will be approved to become PetStay carers. All carers and their property are further approved by the local council to have a home boarding licence.