A prolific Huddersfield offender has now committed more than 300 crimes.

Drunk Clinford Joseph has threatened a police officer with a broom and urinated in public.

He appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody after ignoring his bail conditions to stay out of the town centre.

The Paddock man pleaded guilty to two charges of being drunk and disorderly - taking his total of offences to 303.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “When sober he’s not a problem, when he drinks he’s more of a problem to himself, than in reality, anyone else.”

Magistrates heard that the first incident occurred on September 15 at just after 11am.

Police were called to McDonald’s in John William Street which 34-year-old Joseph was refusing to leave.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “A PCSO attended, the defendant is well known and easily identifiable.

“He was unsteady on his feet and under the influence.

McDonalds on John William Street

“Mr Joseph did pick up a broom and threatened the officer but he was not in fear and escorted him from the building.”

Joseph, of Market Street, then tried to urinate on the pavement opposite and was detained.

The second drunk and disorderly offence happened just 24 hours later.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to Market Street in the town centre where Joseph was laid asleep on the floor.

They woke him and helped him to his feet, magistrates were told.

Joseph, who had difficulty walking, swore at the officers and urinated in the street in front of members of the public.

Joseph was bailed to attend at court later this month and barred from entering the town centre.

He was arrested on Tuesday Sept 20 after breaching this bail condition and his charges were brought forward and dealt with.

Magistrates were told that Joseph was last before the court on June 16 when he was jailed for eight weeks for assault.

Previous hearings were told that he struggled with a chronic alcohol problem and that much of his offending was related to this.

Mr Blanchard added: “Mr Joseph apologises for his actions.

“When sober he’s perfectly pleasant to deal with.

“We all appreciate who he is and the difficulties he has.”

Magistrates gave Joseph a conditional discharge for 12 months.

He still has to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.