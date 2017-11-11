Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A perfume thief “reverted to type” after his benefits were stopped.

Joshua Allsop targeted Boots in Huddersfield town centre just two days after his release from prison.

He was arrested following another theft at the King Street store yesterday (Thursday, Nov 9) - his 27th birthday - and pleaded guilty to both offences.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees magistrates that the first theft occurred on October 26.

Allsop made off with perfume worth £45 from the store and was not caught although the offence was picked up on CCTV.

When he walked into the store yesterday and tried to steal again he was stopped outside by staff, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He said he stole to fund his drug habit and tested positive for the use of crack cocaine following his arrest.

Allsop, of Cambridge Hotel in Clare Hill, was on October 24 released from prison following his 16 week sentence for five shop thefts.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “He was released recently from custody, found it difficult to secure finances and had no money from the DWP.

“Mr Allsop then reverts to type and steals to fund his habit and probably to survive.”

Magistrates sentenced Allsop, who appeared in custody, to eight weeks in prison but suspended this for 12 months.

He will have to pay £45 compensation for the perfume not recovered as well as £115 victim surcharge.