A man from Dewsbury has been jailed for four and a half years after he was described in court as a persistent drug dealer.

Leeds Crown Court heard evidence of Adeel Amjid’s offending was discovered on three separate occasions in just over a year.

Kate Batty, prosecuting, said on September 30, 2015 police visited his address. Amjid was not at home but his mother let them search a shed.

No key could be found but when they forced entry they discovered two plastic bags containing cannabis with a street value of £1,200, a Puma bag containing some cocaine in street deals, three sets of digital scales, dealer bags and a stun gun.

After Amjid attended the police station two days later he was arrested and his bedroom was then searched and a dealer list was found.

Mrs Batty said on January 14 last year police went to his home again and found some cannabis in his bedroom and £630 in cash, of which £520 was said to be proceeds of crime.

Amjid’s mobile phone was examined and it had text messages showing he intended to supply the cannabis.

On a further visit on October 11 a mobile phone was found in Amjid’s bedroom which had text messages indicating orders for drugs on October 8 and 9 which he accepted was for crack cocaine.

Jeremy Hill-Baker, representing Amjid, said he had never been in trouble before. His problems began after he started buying cannabis for his own use, was then given the drug on tick funding his own habit through the sale to friends.

After the seizures he was in debt to his dealer and was told to work that off by continuing to deal.

The stun gun was something given to him by someone who had no money who said they would pay later. It had no battery and he had never taken it out of the shed.

His remand in custody had been a wake-up call for him and he was remorseful for the effect on his family.

Amjid, 22 of The Crescent, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury admitted possessing the stun gun and criminal property, two charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing cocaine with intent and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

Recorder Sophie Drake said having been arrested on two occasions whatever the motive for his continuing he was at that time “a persistent drug dealer.”