A shop thief may be handed a special order aimed at preventing him from future offending in Huddersfield.

Persistent offender Dean Grundell, of Lees Head Court in Dalton, pleaded guilty to stealing from three stores in Huddersfield.

Kirklees magistrates adjourned his case for a Criminal Behaviour Order to be considered.

The orders are usually imposed to stop nuisance offenders from committing further anti-social behaviour.

Grundell, 44, was caught stealing £272 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Brighouse on January 5.

The following day he took fragrances from TK Maxx in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre.

He also admitted to the theft of £45 worth of alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Market Street in December 29.

His solicitor Jonathan Slawinski told magistrates: “An application for a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order has just been served on Mr Grundell and includes statements and previous incidents of anti-social behaviour.

“The Crown needs to review the application and I need to see the evidence attached to establish whether to challenge it.”

Mr Slawinski added that Grundell, who suffers from DVT, needed to go to hospital due to problems with his swollen leg.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn the case until February 15 for a review of the application to take place.

In the meantime Grundell is banned from entering any Sainsbury’s or TX Maxx store in West Yorkshire and must comply with the Drug Intervention Programme.