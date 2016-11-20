Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court accused of breaching an order banning him from Huddersfield town centre for two years.

Ian Muchmore, 19, was arrested inside Kirklees Magistrates’ Court over the alleged offence, which he denies.

Magistrates handed him the Criminal Behaviour Order last month after hearing that the persistent troublemaker had committed a string of offences in the town.

These included urinating outside a supermarket and burgling one town centre store.

The order barred Muchmore, of Spen Valley Road in Ravensthorpe, from entering Huddersfield town centre as defined by the ring road.

The exception is when he attends at court, his solicitors and prearranged appointments with other services.

Muchmore was arrested after allegedly breaching the order on October 31 when he was found in St Peter’s Gardens drinking with a group of others.

The court heard that as a police officer was dealing with him he broke free from her grasp and ran off.

Prosecutor Bill Aston said that the town centre CCTV operatives followed the teenager as he then made his way to the magistrates’ court where he was arrested on the concourse.

Muchmore claims he had a reasonable excuse for being in the town as he was due in court.

His trial will take place on December 23 when he faces another similar matter.

Muchmore’s bail conditions were varied to read that he cannot enter the town unless when travelling directly to prearranged appointments.