A perverted nurse who straddled an Alzheimer’s sufferer in her 90s and groped two other dementia patients for sexual thrills is facing the end of his career.

Anthony Moorhouse was caught by a colleague squatting above the elderly resident at the Huddersfield care home.

When the carer reported the incident the next day, another member of staff reported a similar incident involving Moorhouse the previous year.

Moorhouse, 63, was cleared of criminal charges by a jury at Leeds Crown Court, in November 2015.

But nursing regulator, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), charged him with sexually motivated conduct involving three residents at the home.

An NMC hearing found that he had straddled one resident and touched the groin area of two others without any clinical justification.

It found Moorhouse’s actions to be sexually motivated although three charges, alleging the former nurse had acted without the patients’ consent, were found not proved.

The homes has a residential dementia unit and many of its residents have some level of cognitive impairment.

Ben Edwards, for the NMC, told the hearing: “The registrant was employed as a staff nurse at the home from December 4, 2008 until August 2014.

“One evening, Moorhouse was in the room of a woman in her 90s who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

“The registrant was fully clothed and on all fours, with his knees and arms positioned either side of her.”

Mr Edwards said: “She was flat on the bed wearing a night dress and, it is the NMC’s case, the incident was witnessed by a carer working at the nursing home.

“The next day, a carer reported the incident to the home’s director and the home’s manager, who then subsequently interviewed home staff about this incident.

“During those interviews, two further incidents were detailed.

“A staff member said she had seen the registrant in a second resident’s room with his hands under the covers touching her while she was lying in bed.

“She stated that the registrant was also in a third resident room, touching an intimate area while she was lying in bed.”

Moorhouse, who was present and represented at the hearing by Alun Jones, denied his actions were sexually motivated but the NMC found those charges proved.

He is currently suspended from working as a nurse and could be struck off the nursing register when the hearing resumes on January 5.