Honley’s very own ‘Pet Shop Boys’ threw the switch to switch on the village’s Christmas lights.

James and Edward Broadbent, of Honley DIY and Pet Supplies, performed the switch-on when villagers also enjoyed live entertainment, festive food and drink and a procession.

A packed programme of family fun in Honley Park included fairground rides while entertainment included traditional Christmas music performed by Hope Bank Works Community Choir and Youth Band.

Children took part in a special Santa Treasure Hunt in the park and were able to visit Santa in his magical grotto.

The parade was led by the Yorkshire Traction Honley Band and featured Santa and his elves travelling in the Holme Valley Lions sleigh, ponies wearing reindeer antlers and Honley Samba Band.

It set off outside St Mary’s Church and proceeded along Church Street, Westgate and into Honley Park, where the switch-on took place. The decorations around the village included 140 illuminated Christmas trees.

The event was organised by Honley Business Association with grant support from Holme Valley Parish Council and help from local businesses and the community.