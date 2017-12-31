Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four Huddersfield ladies were congratulated for helping slimmers by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Shirley Blackburn, Michaela Edmondson, Joanne Kain, May Wiseman, who run Slimming World groups in the town, were delighted to meet Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Shirley said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members.

“Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded us what important and privileged roles we have as consultants.”

The event was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

Peter, who supported the organisation’s fundraising event The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw earlier in 2017, said: “I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.

“While each of them were inspirational in their own special way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’ in helping them to do things they always dreamed of and become the people they’ve always wanted to be.”