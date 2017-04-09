What exactly is a super recogniser?

The notorious Yorkshire Ripper’s crimes still shock the nation to this day.

And no one was more shocked to hear about Peter Sutcliffe’s hideous acts all those years ago than his own unsuspecting wife Sonia.

Now in an exclusive audio obtained by The Sunday Mirror Peter Sutcliffe has revealed the moment he told Sonia about his chilling crimes.

He revealed the truth to her himself after ­begging police not to tell her – and even tried to justify his actions as “mission” from internal voices to kill ­prostitutes.

The serial killer, now 70, said: “I personally told Sonia what had happened after my ­arrest. I asked the police not to tell her, just to ring her and let me explain.

“She had no idea, not a clue. I never had any blood on me or anything.

“There was nothing to link me, I was taking my clothes home and taking my clothes off and doing my own washing.

“I was working all day long and she was working as a teacher so I could only do it at night.

“She was deeply shocked when I told her. She couldn’t believe it.

“She was absolutely gobsmacked. It was hard to tell her but rather it come from me than a total stranger."

The newly emerged recordings of Sutcliffe’s ­conversations have been disclosed as police confirmed they had questioned him over 17 historic incidents .

The killer, sentenced in 1981 for 13 murders and seven attempted murders, agreed to speak to detectives from his cell in Frankland Prison, Durham.

Among the victims were Huddersfield sex worker Helen Rytka – whose body was found at a timber yard behind the Great Northern Retail Park – and attacked Theresa Sykes in Reinwood.

The cold case incidents are thought to be similar in nature to the horrific murders and attacks committed by Sutcliffe during his killing spree in West Yorkshire.