A director of fashions and accessories store Peter’s said business is thriving following another company name change.

David Whittle said the store at Huddersfield’s Packhorse Centre was operating under a new company name, but retaining the trade name Peter's.

He has not disclosed the name of the new company.

His comments came after Companies House announced that previous owner C and D Retail Ltd was set to be dissolved in the new year.

It is the latest twist in the story of one of the town’s best-known independent stores.

Peters went into voluntary liquidation in February last year – owing more than £830,000 to more than 100 creditors – after owner LPQ Ltd called in insolvency experts.

The store reopened almost immediately under the ownership of new company C and D Retail Ltd, after Mr Whittle, previously a director of LPQ Ltd, bought the name through the liquidator.

Mr Whittle said: “Peter’s is trading. I have a business partner and the business is thriving. We are investing in the business and investing in fixtures and fittings and the coffee shop. Trade is excellent.”

Mr Whittle said the store, which employs 17 full and part-time staff, was doing good seasonal trade.

“Christmas has started early this year,” he said. “I have never known it start so early. The high street has been knocked over the last few years due to online sales and it has usually only been during the last 10 days that people have started to do their Christmas shopping. This time it started two weeks ago.”

Sales of handbags were particularly strong while the cold weather had boosted demand for hats, scarves and gloves, he said.

Peters moved into the Packhorse Centre in 2015 from its previous location in King Street.

The store was launched in 1982 by Peter Whittle, David’s father, who had previously been joint managing director of Kayes department store, which he joined in 1948.

Kayes and Peters were a mainstay of the town centre for decades and David worked alongside his father for 25 years.

Peter died aged 87 in 2013.