A petition opposing cuts to an ambulance station which serves rural Kirklees has been launched.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) is proposing to slash the number of paramedics, ambulance technicians and emergency care assistants that work out of Honley Ambulance Station.

While it is increasing numbers in Dewsbury , Bradford and Leeds, it wants to remove eight medics from the village base at Moorbottom.

The changes would see a reduction in available ambulances from three to two, with reduced levels of service on the current operation.

It is feared the change will see already poor emergency response times to the Holme, Colne and Dearne valleys , deteriorate further.

The petition was launched by Hands Off HRI members Debbie Siswick and Sally Duncan.

The campaign to halt the closure of Huddersfield’s A&E has also started fighting potential cuts to the ambulance service in rural Kirklees.

Debbie said: “If these cuts take place people will die unnecessarily, but by keeping a full crew at Honley Ambulance Station, we are ensuring that our ambulances keep coming back down the valleys .”

You can sign the petition at www.thepetitionsite.com/en-gb/917/721/024/stop-the-downgrading-of-honely-ambulance-station .