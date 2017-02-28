Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pet store has recalled four types of pet food.

Pets at Home is asking customer not to feed four lines of its AVA dry cat food products to cats after three cats became ill after being given it.

They say it has lower levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) than specified.

It affects batches of AVA Veterinary Approved Grain Free Mature 7+ Cat Food Optimum Health.

In a statement Pets at Home said: “We are aware of three cats which, sadly, became seriously unwell four to six weeks after switching to one of the affected products and required veterinary care. All three cats exhibited symptoms of sudden collapse, fitting, widespread twitching and general unsteadiness which are not the classic symptoms of thiamine deficiency.

“As pet lovers ourselves we recognise that you will be concerned about your own cat. If you have concerns that your cat may be showing any of these symptoms after switching to one of the four affected products then you should stop feeding and seek immediate veterinary advice.”

Refunds are being offered. People with items they believe are affected can contact customer services on 0800 328 4204 for general advice.

There are two local Pets at Home stores at the Great Northern Retail park and Gallagher Retail Park at Waterloo.