In the febrile Brexit world in which we live, it was only to be expected that chancellor Philip Hammond would take few risks.

And that was the case with his first Budget.

As Mark Hanson of Huddersfield-based Hanson Chartered Surveyors said: “It was a small and almost neutral budget with an overall tax increase on £1.5bn against an increase in spending of £1bn. He is keeping his powder dry pending Brexit.”

But he was keen to highlight the lack of comment on northern England in contrast to former chancellor George Osborne’s readiness to engage with it.

Mr Hanson added: “It was, therefore, an unremarkable budget perhaps only remarkable in what wasn’t in it for our area, particularly no comment following through on the Northern Powerhouse.

“We are still unsure as to when or even whether there will be the improvements proposed in the east/west rail network connecting the towns and cities of Yorkshire with those of Lancashire.”

And he had harsh words for Mr Hammond, saying: “The hit on the self-employed and on dividend income is in his “fairness” category but for small or start-up businesses it is a kick in the teeth and doesn’t help the start up or budding entrepreneur.

“Those making profit of less than £16,000 may be excluded but you try living on £17,000 with a wife and two children!

“As much encouragement as possible should be given to those willing to take the gamble.

“Those in a job have taken no risk at all. They will get their wage, NI paid and auto-enrolled pension before the risk-taker has bought a loaf of bread.

“Predictably, Mr Hammond was never going to do anything dramatic and, nor will he, this side of Brexit. He needs to ensure that the world outside the EU know that he is a steady pair of hands.”

David Butterworth, managing director of local chartered accountants Wheawill & Sudworth, also attacked Mr Hammond on this point, saying: “A disappointing attack on the self-employed through increased National Insurance rates.

“Mr Hammond seems paranoid that anyone not on a payroll system is automatically a serial tax-evader and needs bringing to book immediately.

“This ill thought-out measure fails to recognise modern-day working practices and the flexibility required in the business world.”

Andy Tuscher, region director for EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation in Yorkshire & The Humber Region, said: “Current economic indicators offer the Chancellor confidence about the resilience of the UK economy, but we remain some way off from possible Brexit uncertainty.”