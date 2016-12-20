Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four men have been jailed for their part in a phone scam where Asian residents in Kirklees were tricked into thinking they were helping the police or bank investigate a fraud on their credit card.

Leeds Crown Court heard today the ringleader of the plot Zain Khan, who was sentenced earlier this year, regularly posed as an officer to gain the trust of his victim.

Andrew Stranex said the caller would tell the person contacted of a suspected fraud on their account, often suggesting their postman was under investigation.

They were asked for personal details and, in some cases, persuaded to put their card in an envelope to give to a security officer who would call at their home to help police with evidence in the case.

Those who did discovered later their card was quickly used to buy items or withdraw cash.

One woman had £2,300 taken from her account while another victim was convinced to withdraw £5,000 from his bank in Dewsbury and hand it over, believing it was to help the police trap a fraudster.

Mr Stranex said after Zain Khan’s arrest his phone records were checked and links were made to others involved as couriers picking cards up or buying items with them.

They included Zoheb Khan who was shown to have been present when a golf cart was purchased with one card and also withdrawing money from cash machines. Jordan Cross was captured on CCTV buying a Gucci watch with another stolen card.

Not all those targeted fell for the scam but 11 victims lost just over £20,000 before the scheme was foiled in early 2015.

Zain Khan of Cowcliffe Hill Road, Huddersfield is already serving 43 months in prison.

Zoheb Khan, 24 of Storths Road, Birkby; Dawood Rana, 32 of Croft Gardens, Birkby and Ahmed Rashid, 28, of Sandene Avenue, Crosland Moor were each jailed yesterday for two years after admitting conspiracy to defraud.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Rashid who was sentenced in his absence and is now believed to be in Pakistan.

Cross, 27 of Eastlands, Almondbury, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy earlier than the others and also admitted producing 19 cannabis plants at his home, was jailed for 12 months.

Judge Robin Mairs said while they were not controlling the fraud they were a “necessary part of the team” since the cards had to be used “quickly and repeatedly.”