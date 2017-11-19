Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THIS photograph shows the horrendous impact when a car was in an accident with four cyclists.

One of a group of cyclists suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in the crash at the junction of Lightridge Road and Clough Lane at Fixby shortly before 9am on Saturday.

It is understand that the four cyclists involved are members of 3RT cycling based in West Yorkshire. Two have been left badly hurt with the most seriously injured rider taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

(Image: UGCG HDE)

Their colleague Mel Sykes tweeted: “Three of my @3RTCycling club mates were hit by a driver. One lad just got home from hospital with a few broken bones, the other is in LGI in a bad way. Having an operation today for double cracked ribs. Both bikes smashed completely in half.”

She also described the car’s windscreen as being “completely smashed.”

Police have appealed for witnesses. They believe the driver of a blue van may have vital information that could help the investigation.

A police spokeswoman said: “A black Volkswagen Golf travelling along Clough Lane towards Fixby was turning right into Lightridge Road when it has been involved in a collision with a group of cyclists travelling in the opposite direction.

(Image: UGCG HDE)

“The cyclists were in a group of four riding single file. Two of the cyclists were seriously injured – with one being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries - while a third suffered minor injuries. The fourth cyclist was not injured.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the manner of driving or riding of any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident. Officers are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a blue van which was behind the Golf at the time of the collision.”

The road was closed for accident investigation work until 1.10pm and caused tailbacks with vehicles diverted through Brighouse.

The accident scene is close to Huddersfield Golf Club which is based at Fixby Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Area Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team via 101, quoting log 506 of 18/11.