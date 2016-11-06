Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honley photographer Sandie Nicholson – and her faithful companion Crumble – had a TV date with BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood.

Sandie, who is a BBC Weather Watcher, was invited to meet up with the BBC Breakfast weather expert as part of a live outside broadcast.

Sandie and border terrier Crumble spend hours out in the countryside around the Holme Valley and her stunning pictures often feature in the Examiner and on national television.

The BBC celebrated the first anniversary of its Weather Watchers and Sandie was invited to Sutton Park near Birmingham on Friday to chat to Carol and show some of her photographs.

Amazingly there are now 130,000 weather watchers and each member has a nickname. Sandie is known as ‘Sandie’s Valley.’

Since joining BBC Weather Watchers and uploading photographs of the Holme Valley Sandie’s photos have been featured on the forecasts on the BBC Six o’Clock News; BBC Countryfile; BBC News 24; and BBC Breakfast.

Hers was the very first Weather Watcher’s photo shown when the concept was launched by weatherman John Hammond on The One Show.

Sandie chatted with Carol on air and her work was later showcased by John Hammond on BBC News 24.