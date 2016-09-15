Login Register
Photos of The Beatles in Huddersfield in 1963 to be shown on the big screen

Taken by Trevor Bray from Holmfirth they will feature in the new documentary Eight Days A Week

Portraits of The Beatles taken by Holmfirth photographer Trevor Bray. These images are for use in this feature only, and in no other editorial or passed to any other organization unless permission is granted by Helen.J.Bray Studio. Phone 01484 681978

These brilliant portrait photographs of the Beatles were taken when they came to Huddersfield in 1963.

And they are featuring in the new documentary Eight Days A Week which is being screened in cinemas now – and will be on at the Odeon in Huddersfield at 6pm today.

It’s been directed by former Happy Days star and acclaimed documentary-maker Ron Howard and when film director Richard Curtis talks about his own memories of the band during the 1960s Trevor’s portrait photos will be shown.

Trevor’s daughter Helen, said: “When I heard about the film being made I got in touch with the producers and told them about the pictures my dad Trevor Bray took when the band played in Huddersfield. Having kept in touch over the past couple of years I was both amazed and honoured when I heard earlier this year that they had chosen four of dad’s portraits to be included in the film.”

She added: “These four photographs have rarely been seen before apart from in the Bray studio in Holmfirth and at Bloomingdales department store in New York.

“They had an exhibition a couple of years ago called the British Invasion to mark half a century since our musicians going over to America in the mid 1960s.”

Trevor, who was based at his Holmfirth studio all his working life, died in 2006.

Holmfirth photographer Trevor Bray. Copyright Helen J Bray Studio, Holmfirth, 01484 681978

This week we revealed how Meltham man Jamie Boulton had worked with Ron Howard on the movie.

Jamie, who edited the final cut, has squeezed in the photos of the Fab Four during their gig at the Huddersfield ABC Cinema, on November 2, 1963.

The documentary comprises over two hours of rarely seen footage of John, Paul, George and Ringo performing live before the band retired from the stage in 1966.

Jamie himself sourced and edited many of the original reels.

The film includes new interviews with big names including the surviving two Beatles Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney.

