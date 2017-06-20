Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A selfish driver who parked their Jaguar entirely on a busy pavement has been sending Facebook users into a bit of a spin.

The ‘prestige’ car was plonked on the pavement near a bus stop on Westgate in Huddersfield town centre, sometimes forcing pedestrians into the road which serves as a busy bus route.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

The pavement is just outside Circle Fashion but the store insists the cars are not owned by anyone at the store.

This particular piece of ‘parking’ has prompted strong reactions on the Examiner Facebook page.

And readers shared images of other cars parked on the same stretch of pavement.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Darren Wormald commented: “Obviously the 30 quid fines mean nothing to these people. Clamp, tow and crush the damn things.”

Chris Wigley added sarcastically: “But the driver is more important than us common folk so it’s OK.”

John A Royston added: “People who drive expensive cars have an arrogance that prevents their legs from walking any further than their car to an adjacent shop. Take pity on them.”

And Louise Dodsworth complained that the problem of inconsiderate parking was particularly bad in Birkby.

She posted: “You should see Blacker Road in Birkby on a Friday, triple-parked... even though it’s one way and double yellow lines, people don’t care. Where are the parking attendants then? The council would make a fortune.”