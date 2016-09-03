These physios think your chronic back pain is all in your mind

Is it possible that crippling, chronic back pain could be all in the mind and the result of stress and/or unresolved emotional distress?

A small, but growing, number of health professionals are starting to think so.

Among them are two established Huddersfield-based physiotherapists – former Giants rugby league club physio Dave O’Sullivan and private practitioner Georgie Oldfield.

Dave, who is clinical director of ProSport Physiotherapy at the University of Huddersfield’s sports centre, is currently writing a book entitled Beating Back Pain Without Pills, Injections or Surgery. His approach, which relates pain to psychological stress, has been developed over an eight-year career working largely with sports professionals. He was a physio with Leeds Rhinos as well as the Huddersfield Giants.

Georgie, who is the author of a book called Chronic Pain Your Key to Recovery, was already adopting a mind/body approach to physiotherapy several years ago and founded a recovery programme called SIRPA (Stress Illness Recovery Practitioners Association) in 2010. Georgie, based in Longley, has trained a national and international network of 80 practitioners, including 20 physiotherapists.

Physiotherapist Georgie Oldfield, founder of SIRPA

Her approach is similar to Dave’s but she believes the root cause of most chronic physical pain can be emotional distress, in some cases relating to events or situations from many years before.

What both practitioners share is a willingness to think outside the constraints of conventional physiotherapy. They have come to the realisation, after years treating patients, that some patients simply don’t recover from painful conditions and injury the way that others do.

As Dave explains: “I realised that I was seeing patients, treating their pain and making them feel better. But then they’d be back the following week with the same problem. I started to study some other approaches.

“When a player came to me with a tight lower back and ham strings, instead of looking at the lower back I would ask ‘why are the muscles tight?’ When you think about it, rugby players have gone into what’s like a car crash for 90 minutes. And there’s a lot of pressure for them to perform. They spend so much of their lives in the fight or flight response. There is a fear of injury and a fear of not performing. All of these are emotional things but can cause physical reactions. They have massive problems sleeping properly.

“Recognition is a big part of it. We have a fear of the unknown and are created to negatively process everything; we think the worst. We have to acknowledge that this pain is a warning signal and doesn’t mean there’s damage.”

Physiotherapist David O'Sullivan - treating Shane Mooney - at University of Huddersfield.

Ruling out actual injury, Dave gradually adopted a psychological approach to sports physiotherapy, which he admits some players found mystifying. “Players were initially wondering what it was all about,” he says, “but I would show them how to relax their muscles and desensitise them to the triggers that caused their tension and stress.

“I still think there’s value in hands on treatments but at the same time addressing the mind and subconscious is important.”

Georgie bases her approach on the discoveries of American physician Dr John Sarno, retired Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at New York University, who made the connection between chronic pain and emotional stress as far back as the 1970s. He has also written a number a books on the subject.

Despite the fact that Dr Sarno’s work began several decades ago and claims much success with patients, it is still not widely accepted by mainstream medicine. As Georgie says: “The majority are still looking at physical causes of pain, but there is a change afoot and a number of physiotherapists are interested in my work.”

She agrees with Dave that fear is a major stumbling block to recovery, but she encourages patients to seek out and face up to deep-seated emotional pain. Daily warts-and-all journalling is part of her recommended therapy.

Most of her patients have suffered chronic pain for some time and have usually seen specialists and exhausted conventional medical therapies. But that’s not to say sudden-onset and unexplained pain can’t also be psychological in origin. She added: “There are so many acute pains that are stress induced or psychological. We’d rule out tissue damage or anything more serious and ask the question ‘what was going on in your life at the time the pain came on?”

Physiotherapist David O'Sullivan at University of Huddersfield

The principle behind her work is that the brain uses physical pain as a distraction from emotional pain. This has particular relevance for those who have suffered abuse. Georgie explained: “In the last couple of years there’s been a lot of publicity about child abuse and it’s known that the higher you score on adverse childhood experiences, the more likely you are to suffer from chronic pain in later life.”

She believes that understanding the mind/body connection could save the NHS millions: “The surgery rate can be cut by three quarters when people understand what is going on. If you believe you have a crumbling spine, for example, then the fear ramps up the pain. Your beliefs, personality and childhood experiences affect how you feel. My work is about acknowledging the emotion and breaking the link and the neural pathway so you are not fuelling the pain cycle. We shouldn’t be bottling everything up, we are like an emotional pressure cooker.

“Personality plays a big role. You can predict who will get whiplash after an accident just based on personality scores.”

The problem for practitioners such as Georgie is that the mind/body connection can be difficult to understand and difficult for patients to take on board. But, as she says: “Our approach is self-empowering. You become your own psychotherapist. The answer is from within.”

Dave O’Sullivan’s top tip for getting a good night’s sleep

Sleep can be elusive, particularly for those in stressful conditions. Dave teaches his patients a simple breathing technique to use at bedtime.

Keep lips together, teeth slightly apart, tongue on the roof of the mouth, slightly behind the teeth, and inhale lightly and silently. Exhale naturally and keep your mind focussed on your breathing. Slow your breathing and continue to make it light and silent. Continue for five minutes or until relaxed and sleepy. Focussing on breathing prevents the mind from wandering and is calming.