Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A photo apparently shows a teacher donning a stab vest after a Huddersfield school went into lockdown.

The image sent to the Examiner shows the man putting the vest on, reportedly in a classroom at King James’s School in Almondbury.

Children cowered under desks and classrooms were plunged into darkness after someone armed with what police believe to be an air weapon fired at offices at King James’s School in Almondbury this morning.

The school was placed in lockdown for around an hour as police scoured the grounds to locate the shooter.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The photo was sent to the Examiner tonight.

It is understood the teacher had the vest in his personal belongings and only wore it for a few minutes during the early stages of the lockdown.

Headteacher Ian Rimmer said he was not aware that a member of staff had donned a stab vest during the incident and said the use of such items did not form part of the school’s official lockdown policy.

He said: “We do not have stab vests in school and it’s not part of our lockdown policy.”

The school was sharply criticised by some parents for what they felt was poor communication about the incident. Some took their children out of school after they complained of being frightened by what had happened.

But others praised the school for the way it reacted.

Anthony Peel said: “I cannot praise the staff, at King James School, highly enough for their very efficient and speedy lockdown of the school when there was imminent danger to themselves and their pupils. Well done.”

Police were called to reports of criminal damage at the school, on St Helen’s Gate, at around 9.50am. A spokesperson said a window had been damaged in the incident, with initial reports suggesting the damage had been caused by a pellet gun.

In a text to parents Mr Rimmer said: “No need for concern, but the school is in lockdown as a safety precaution following an incident. Children are safe in rooms. Please do not contact school.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

However, parents who gathered at the school gates were unhappy with the school’s response.

Ashley Davies from Waterloo whose 13-year-old son is a pupil, said: “When I arrived the road was mayhem. There were 40 or 50 parents outside. They were all quite anxious. They were all talking about taking their children home.

“I heard two rumours: that someone had a gun and someone had a knife.”

Mr Davies said an attempt to speak to staff had been rebuffed.