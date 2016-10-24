Login Register
PICTURES: Huddersfield Town fireworks display fills night sky with colour

  • By

Thousands turned out to watch the stunning display on Leeds Road

Fireworks at Canalside, Leeds Road for Hands Off HRI fundraiser

Thousands turned out to watch a dazzling spectacle hosted by Huddersfield Town.

After the fireworks of Town’s late winner against Derby County on Saturday, there were even more thrills on show at the club’s training grounds at PPG Canalside on Sunday evening

Fireworks at Canalside, Leeds Road for Hands Off HRI fundraiser

Their annual firework display drew more than 3,200 of all ages and Darren Waite photographed the display in all its glory, saying it was “one of the best displays yet”.

The show, which was hosted in association with Standard Fireworks, also featured live music, food and guests in the form of Pulse 1 radio and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Fireworks at PPG Canalside snapped by Darren Waite

The club’s well-known mascots Tilly and Terry the Terriers were also on hand to say hello.

Bonfire Night 2016: Bonfires and fireworks displays in Huddersfield

Events coordinator Katie Barraclough said: “It is fantastic that, working with Standard Fireworks, the club is able to put on such a great, family-orientated event.”

Fireworks at Canalside, Leeds Road for Hands Off HRI fundraiser

1 of 4

