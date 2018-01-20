Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crash involving several vehicles has closed two lanes of the westbound carriageway of the M62 near Brighouse.

Highways England reported details of the incident just after 3.50pm today.

A spokesman said: “Traffic is passing the scene on the nearside lane.”

Traffic is slow as it approaches and passes the scene.

Earlier Highways England said the pile-up had blocked the road within the junction. Traffic was being diverted via the slip roads but these diversions have since been removed.

No-one has been hurt.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It was initially thought to have been eight vehicles but we have since confirmed that only four were involved.”

Several recovery vehicles have been sent to the scene to remove those damaged in the smash.

Officers did a rolling roadblock to slow traffic down while debris and oil was cleared from the carriageway.