Is Holmfirth too ‘colourful’ – and would it look better if businesses were discouraged from using bright colours?

The “provocative” question was posted by a resident on Holmfirth Community Group’s Facebook page ahead of a meeting of the Holmfirth Conservation Group whose members have been encouraging people to think about the town’s future and how things might be improved.

Anne Bacon, the chairman of the conservation group, said she had decided to delete her own post from Facebook which had referred to the colour palette suggestion as she considered it a bit “provocative” and not good for public relations.

The post included a photo of Victoria Street which reveals shops and other businesses using various colours of paint on doors and window frames – including pink, green and blue.

“It’s not in our remit to say ‘you will follow this palette of colour’ – it was just about debate,” said Anne.

She added: “There are people who think there should be (a palette) and others who think there should be no change. And there are people who want a debate.”

The idea of a palette remained contentious, she added.

“These are contentious issues and people are split on them. I don’t know what the majority of people think. Shopkeepers should have their say as it would fall on their backs and they can’t afford to pay for it, can they?”

If the idea does gain ground it would need capital investment, said Anne.

“But I want to make it clear there definitely no plan for a colour palette in Holmfirth. It’s just something that may want a conversation about.

“Some people think Holmfirth needs a bit of a facelift and other people love it the way that it is.”

The meeting of Holmfirth Conservation Group, which took place in the Picturedrome, attracted more than 60 people.

Participants discussed the group’s comprehensive 60-page survey which revealed that the town’s conservation area contains 26 restaurants/cafes, six charity shop, seven pubs, 13 food shops, seven estate agents, six beauty parlours, nine hairdressers, five book shops and 16 shops selling clothes.

Anne said the meeting gave people the chance to discuss positive and negative aspects of the town.

“Everybody filled in a questionnaire and it was very positive. People did say they would like to see a facelift.”

She said £100 was raised fom a raffle which would be put towards a fund to pay for interpretation boards which would be installed later this year to give visitors nuggets of information about Holmfirth’s history.

