A unique partnership between the University of Huddersfield and one of the town’s most innovative firms is up for an award.

Fenay Bridge -based Paxman and the university are shortlisted in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards for their work on the company’s scalp cooling system which combats hair loss among cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

The pair have been nominated in the category for Most Innovative Contribution to Business-University Collaboration for a five-year partnership.

Paxman’s system is designed to help patients avoid the trauma of hair loss during chemotherapy by lowering scalp temperature and inhibiting the drugs used during treatment from affecting the hair follicles.

Its future work with the university is to aim for “zero hair loss” by 2020.

Chief executive Richard Paxman said: “The research collaboration has helped Paxman establish itself as the leader in its field.

"Our relationship with the university is deep-rooted and with more joint research planned for the future, the relationship will continue to flourish.”

University researchers have helped the firm investigate the science behind scalp cooling, clinically observed patient success and helped to design the next generation Paxman cooling cap.

The link-up also helped Paxman’s scalp cooling system gain official clearance by the Food and Drug Administration to enter the US healthcare market – the largest in the world.

The partnership began as part of the Kirklees Innovation Voucher scheme run by Kirklees Council to provide businesses with expert help and advice on specific projects.

More recently, Paxman worked with the School of Art, Design and Architecture to design the next generation scalp cooling cap.

The awards will be presented on November 30 at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.