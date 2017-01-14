The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seventeen food outlets across Kirklees have been give a zero out of five rating following hygiene inspections.

The lowest rating was given to nine outlets in Huddersfield, one in Holmfirth and several in other parts of Kirklees.

The list of ratings, which was updated by the council earlier this week, is published on the Scores on the Doors website.

A zero rating means that urgent improvement is required after being judged on:

How hygienically food has been handled/cooked/cooled/stored

The condition of the structure of the building and cleanliness

How the business manages what it does.

Those with ratings of zero are likely to be performing poorly in all three areas, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Zero-rated premises in Kirklees are:

Ali Food Store, 11 Thornhill Street, Savile Town, Dewsbury

Rated: August 19, 2016

No-one could be contacted for comment.

Arabian Lounge, 31-33 Zetland Street, Huddersfield

Rated: March 17, 2016

No-one could be reached for comment.

Baba Ganosh, 19 Lord Street, Huddersfield

Rated: December 6, 2016

Manager Osama Mohammed said improvements had been made and he had immediately taken level 2 food hygiene training. The previous problem included the need for an extra sink.

Bigfellas Pizzeria, 147 St John’s Road, Birkby, Huddersfield

Rated: February 9, 2016

Takeaway owner Mohammed Naveed said the rating was given “a while ago” and problems had been rectified. He said a broken fridge had been fixed and customers’ online ratings were favourable.

Charlies Cafe, 6 Albert Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield

Rated: June 29, 2016

The premises appears to have had change of name. No-one could be contacted.

Chicken Palace, 27 Cross Church Street, Huddersfield

Rated: August 31, 2016

The premises is under a new name. No-one could be contacted for comment.

Cowlersley Chinese and Takeaway, 899 Manchester Road, Milnsbridge

Rated: September 21, 2016

Owner Kang Siao said he had fixed all the issues following the inspection. “We have fully refurbished the kitchen and the fridges,” he said. “The customers are happy. When the inspector comes back we will get our stars back.”

Hot Grill, 564 Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe

Rated: December 6, 2016

A spokesman said they would be fixing the problems highlighted by the inspector in time for a return visit later in January. Staff will also be given training.

Master Brothers, 88 Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury

Rated: May 25, 2016

No-one could be reached for comment.

Medina Takeaway, 71 Dunford Road, Holmfirth

Rated: December 29, 2015

Owner Zahid Rana said the premises had been flooded at the time of the inspection. Since then around £2,000 of improvements had been made and he was confident of getting five stars at the next inspection. “I’ve been at Medina 22 years. We have good food hygiene and good customers.”

Shahenshah Takeaway, 55 Low Lane, Birstall

Rated: August 18, 2016

No-one could be reached for comment.

Staincliffe Fresh Grocers, 133 Halifax Road, Heckmondwike

Rated: August 23, 2016

Manager Inam Khan said improvements had been carried out, including painting, roofing, and electrical work – and there was more work to do.

The Old Canteen, Barncliffe Mills, Near Bank, Shelley, Huddersfield

Rated: October 11, 2016

Owner Alison Ross said the washing-up area had been re-floored and re-tiled. She is aiming for four of five stars next time. “Everything is done and I am awaiting re-inspection.”

The Three Chefs, 10 Howard Place, Batley

Rated: September 19, 2016

The owner declined to comment.

The Wellington, 17 Westgate, Huddersfield

Rated: February 5, 2016

The premises is now The Jules Verne which has yet to be rated.

Westgate Store, 80 Westgate, Cleckheaton

Rated: September 23, 2016

The retailer could not be contacted.

Wisla Supermarket, 31-33 John William Street, Huddersfield

Rated: December 11, 2015

The shop could not be contacted.