A traffic-jam plagued car park could soon be flowing freely again.

A plan to make the tailbacks at the Great Northern Retail Park in Huddersfield a thing of the past, has been revealed.

Getting out of the popular shopping area off Leeds Road, just outside the town centre, has been known to take up to an hour at the busiest times of year, such as Christmas and Easter.

Significant delays to exit can also occur on Saturday afternoons and other popular times.

Now a plan to double the road size leaving the site has been unveiled as part of a bid to open two new “pod” restaurants on part of the car park close to the canal.

The identity of the businesses taking on the small units has not yet been revealed.

As part of the development, land owners BAE Systems Pension Fund Trustees, have shown for the first time how they intend to fix the congestion problem.

The car park will be re-designed to have two exit lanes along the edge bordering the canal, all the way to the lights.

The entrance road will be altered slightly to allow traffic a second access to the spaces adjacent to the Holiday Hypermarket and TK Maxx.

A total of 103 parking spaces will be lost if the revamp is given the green light by Kirklees Council.