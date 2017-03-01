Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A main Huddersfield commuter road could soon be resurfaced.

Later this spring Kirklees councillors will be asked to approve plans for the A629 Wakefield Road between Aspley and Moldgreen .

Few details have been published, but the resurfacing is listed for between Aspley Basin and Green Mount, a distance of almost two miles.

The section of road earmarked for work has been the scene of roadworks for some time.

Northern Gas Networks have been replacing old pipes along Wakefield Road in the Moldgreen area.

Initial works got underway last August and have been continuing since. Online NGN say the works are scheduled to continue until March 13.

As the council resurfacing project is likely to cost in excess of £250,000, it needs Cabinet approval, likely to be sought by April.