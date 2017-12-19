Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to ”drain the lake” which has submerged the playing fields at Lindley Moor is set to begin today (Tues) – weather permitting!

But a local councillor – while welcoming the move – says a permanent remedy is still needed to prevent Kirklees Council-owned Heatherleigh recreation ground from flooding again.

Developers building hundreds of houses are drafting in pumping equipment in a bid to remove thousands of litres of surface water and direct it all into existing drains. Kirklees Council is also involved in the operation.

The playing fields have been flooded since early autumn and with each heavy rainfall the “lake” has got bigger.

Three months ago, joker Jake Mangel-Wurzel took to a rowing boat to highlight the extent of flooding behind his home at Peat Ponds , off Laund Road.

At one point a temporary drainage channel was dug, which started to have some effect, but the channel was later filled in again.

The flooding put the sports pitches out of action – with amateur rugby league club Lindley Swifts, who lease the fields from Kirklees Council, having to concede fixtures because they were unable to train there.

Many locals have suggested that the flooding is linked to the nearby housing developments off Crosland Road and Lindley Moor Road.

Lindley ward councillor Cahal Burke said: “Weather permitting, it will be fully drained. This is just to get rid of the pool of water as it stands. Hopefully, a longer-term solution will be found.

“I am just pleased they are going to deal with the excess water as it is and get ride of it. The pressure we have been putting on has proved worthwhile. We are making progress.”

A spokesperson for Kirklees said: “The council will be draining the field on 19 December and will continue to monitor the situation and look for a longer term solution if necessary.”