A former care home closed after it was rated ‘inadequate’ could be converted into flats.

Plans have been submitted to turn Lands House Care Home in Rastrick into 11 residential apartments.

It will also see the wider parcel of land developed to include five new-build houses and six new apartments in a new-build block on the leafy site.

The former care home off New Hey Road in Rastrick is close to the M62 motorway near Ainley Top.

It has a substantial number of trees on the site which will need to be felled to make way for the wider development.

The planning application says: “The adjacent motorway has been identified as a major concern regarding noise ... locating the new-build apartments closest to the motorway (will) act as a baffle to inner areas of the site.”

In 2015 the care home was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission. Its former boss claimed the report was a ‘hatchet job’.

It was re-inspected in January 2016 when there were 16 people living there.

It closed and in July 2016 it was listed for sale as suitable for development.

Calderdale Council planners will consider the new development application.