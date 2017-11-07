Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three brothers-in-law who run Lord’s Brewing Company in Golcar are celebrating after planners agreed they could turn a former joinery workshop into a brewhouse, storage and tasting room open to the public.

Ben Ruddlesden, John Slumbers and Tim Pegg founded the company in September 2015. It was originally based in Golcar Brewery on Swallow Lane, Golcar.

But demand for its beers soon outgrew their production facilities and the team decided to relocate to Unit 15 of Heath House Mill, Heath House Lane, Golcar.

The company’s Design and Access statement as part of the planning application said: “As part of the proposed expansion, the brewery would like to establish a tasting room within the unit to enable customers and critics to taste the range of beers, and be able to view the brewery and fermenting plant.

“This will be an entirely ancillary operation to the main production brewing business and encompass a permanent area of approximately 20% of the total floor space available and operate outside of general business hours.

“The tasting area will be decorated in a way that is sympathetic to its surrounding environment, having the feel of a Victorian mill, and reflecting the building’s former glory while also enabling the public to see the beer they are tasting in production, and in a safe and comfortable environment.

“The tasting room would also offer merchandise, accommodate brewery tours and allow for on and off site sales of the brewery’s beers. Additional jobs will be created through this facility and a predicted four new part-time jobs will be required.”

Last week planners at Huddersfield Town Hall agreed the change of use application, albeit with conditions and a 12-month monitoring period.

Operations director, John Slumbers, said: “This was another important milestone in the development of the business and I have sat an exam so I can have a personal alcohol licence.

“The next stage is then to make an application for this place and go through all the bureaucracy involved in that. We are trying to get it through before Christmas, ideally.

“Initially the plan is to open just from Friday teatime and then from midday, Saturday. There will also be the opportunity for us to run brewery tours on a daily basis.

“It’s an exciting time for us. Our beers are now sold the length and breadth of the country from Hove and all the way up to Newcastle.”

The company was set up in 2015 after chief brewer, Ben, who had previously worked for Golcar Brewery for several years, was encouraged by proprietor, John Broadbent, to launch his own company.

As he had no entrepreneurial experience, John and Tim helped him out and Lord’s Brewing Company was created. In March six beers were being brewed including Expedition Blonde, 4.0% and Tithe House Bitter, 3.9%.