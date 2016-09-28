Planning applications submitted this week

Latest planning applications decided by Kirklees Council

Who’s planning what in your area? Find out here:

Almondbury

Applications submitted:

R Walsh, Listed Building Consent for installation of replacement windows and door (within a Conservation Area), 28, Longcroft, Almondbury, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs Platt, Outline application for building of one dwelling, 69, Common End Lane, Lepton, Huddersfield.

Ashbrow:

Applications submitted:

Carol Tomkin, Work to TPO(s) 36/80, 11, Churchfields, Deighton, Huddersfield.

Batley West

Applications submitted:

D. A. Smith, Building of two-storey side extension, 50, Mortimer Avenue, Healey, Batley.

Birstall and Birkenshaw

Applications submitted:

Drive Medical Ltd, Installation of three non-illuminated signs, Park House Healthcare, 1, Heathfield Lane, Birkenshaw, Bradford.

C/O Agent, Work to tree(s) within a conservation area, 3, Nova Lane, Birstall, Batley.

Colne Valley

Applications submitted:

Mono Masonry, Installation of flue for dust extraction system (within a Conservation Area), Unit 1, Linthwaite Business Centre, Manchester Road, Linthwaite, Huddersfield.

Crosland Moor and Netherton

Applications submitted:

C Marshall, Building of single storey rear extension, 31, Burbeary Road, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

Mr and Mrs Frost, Outline application for demolition of existing bungalow and building of one dwelling with integral garage, Craig Heath, 7, Beaumont Park Road, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield.

Approved:

David Proud, Work to TPO(s) 22/75, 14, Moor Cottage Close, Netherton, Huddersfield.

Dalton

Applications submitted:

Moldgreen United Reformed Church, Removal of clock tower, Moldgreen United Reformed Church, 431, Old Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Huddersfield.

Approved:

ArcusFM, Installation of replacement sign, Sainsburys, Southgate, Huddersfield.

Dewsbury West

Applications submitted:

Rashad Khan, building of front dormer, 52, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury, WF13 2JD.

Mr M Yusufzai, The proposal is for the building of a single-storey rear extension projecting 4.75m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 2.7m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.8m, 1, Nook Walk, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Withdrawn:

M Yusufzai, Building of single-storey rear extension, 1, Nook Walk, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbur.

Golcar

Applications submitted:

Estelle Gallagher, Change of use of land to domestic curtilage (within a Conservation Area), 57, Handel Street, Golcar, Huddersfield.

Heckmondwike

Applications submitted:

John Cooper, Building of single storey extension, Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School, Bath Road, Heckmondwike.

Holme Valley North

Applications submitted:

Cartwright, Non-Material Amendment to previous permission 2016/91693 for building of detached dwelling, Carlin Farms Oldfield Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Conditional Approval:

P White, Demolition of existing garage and building of double garage, 7, Sefton Lane, Meltham, Holmfirth.

Withdrawn:

D and K O’Reilly, Building of two-storey front extension and porch, Riverside, 79, Woodhead Road, Honley, Holmfirth.

Holme Valley South

Applications submitted:

P Court, N Pattinson and Landown Ltd, Building of four dwellings, Cross Lane, Scholes, Holmfirth.

Venturian Group, Alterations to convert mill to 12 apartments including car parking, external works and demolition of link and part of rear extension, Sude Hill Mill, Sude Hill, New Mill, Holmfirth.

G Wittrick, Building of two-storey side extension (Listed Building), Lydgate Parsonage, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth. An application has also been submitted for Listed Building Consent for the same address for a new two storey-side extension, replacement windows and external and internal alterations, Lydgate Parsonage, Holmfirth Road, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Oliver Morrison, Building of single-storey rear extension and demolition of existing conservatory, 17, Mount View Road, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

Hepworth Utd FC, c/o agent, Non-material amendment to previous permission 2014/91665 for building of clubhouse and changing rooms with biomass boiler and alterations including access, car parking and realignment of pitches, Hepworth United playing field, Far Lane, Hepworth, Holmfirth.

Kirkburton

Withdrawn:

Penmoor UK Ltd, Building of extension to rear, Brookfield Mill, Penistone Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

Lindley

Applications submitted:

S Dyson, Building of one detached dwelling and demolition of five garages, land to rear, 42, West Street, Lindley, Huddersfield.