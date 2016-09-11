Login Register
Plans for 2,000 new homes - and a new school - revealed for Bradley Park Golf Course

  • Updated
  • By

One of UK's best municipal golf courses could be lost to housing

Bradley Park Golf Course homes plan
Council chiefs have unveiled plans for 2,000 new homes – and a possible new school – at a municipal golf course in Bradley.

Kirklees Council announced plans a year ago to rip up the popular Bradley Park Golf Course to build new houses.

The site, off Bradley Road, was one of the most controversial plots included in the proposed new Local Plan.

When the plans were revealed last year there was much shock in the local golfing community, as Bradley Park is regarded as one of the best municipal courses in the UK.

Now Kirklees Council, which owns the land, has revealed more details about what is planned.

In a document to be put before the council’s ruling Cabinet on Friday, the council says it wants to build 1,500 new homes on its land with another 500 on adjacent land currently in private ownership.

There is also potential for community buildings and facilities, too, including a new school.

A Kirklees Council illustration of proposed new housing on the site of the Bradley Park Golf Course at Bradley.

The new housing would be designed around a “central green corridor” with some 40% of the site remaining as open space.

Council chiefs have stressed that the plans are “illustrative” and it does not mean that Bradley Park will be included in the final draft of the Local Plan, which has yet to be decided.

If it is included planning permission would still be needed and consultation would be held with “key groups.”

Cabinet member for asset strategy and resources, Clr Graham Turner, said: “Housing delivery is vitally important but so is creating a high quality environment.

Bradley Park Golf Course.

“This is not about squeezing homes onto land, it is about creating a community and housing which blends with, and complements, existing homes.

“As landowner of the majority of the site we will be able to ensure that any development contains a mix of housing that meets the council’s policies on affordable homes.”

If Cabinet members agree the illustrative plan, and it then appears in the final version of the Local Plan, more development work will be carried out.

Kirklees Local Plan: Golfers reveal special place in their hearts for Bradley Park course

One man says he loves course so much he comes from Rochdale

