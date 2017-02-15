Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for 87 houses on land at Flockton have got the go-ahead from Kirklees councillors.

Flockton Green Working Men’s Club will be demolished and a replacement provided as part of the plans for the development of two, three and four-bedroom homes by David Wilson Homes on fields and the current clubhouse site. Seventeen affordable homes will also be provided.

The firm said the scheme for the six-and-a-half acre site at Barnsley Road would safeguard more than 40 construction jobs.

The scheme will be named Chapel Lea in a nod to a mention of Flockton and its “attractive chapel” in Doomsday book. The development is also close to the Victorian parish church and the village school.

David Coe, land director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said work on site would begin shortly and added: “We’re excited to see the new development taking shape over the coming months and are looking forward to exploring further ways in which we can get involved with the local community.”

Submitting its plans last April, the developer said a new club and parking spaces would be built on land to the west of the Post Office on Barnsley Road to replace the existing working mens’ club.

The club’s historic clock will be salvaged and transferred to the new building.