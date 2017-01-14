Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dewsbury’s former Co-op building is earmarked to become part of a new town campus for Kirklees College.

Pioneer House, on Northgate, is in line to receive £2.9 million as part of a long-term regeneration programme promoting transformational change. Councillors are expected to approve the spending next Tuesday.

The revival of the iconic building is the first major scheme in the North Kirklees Growth Zone (NKGZ). It will become a centre for higher-level skills, apprenticeships and post-19 studies, specialising in creative and digital media and art, healthcare, business and finance. Building work is scheduled to begin next month.

A new purpose-built facility will also be developed by the college on Bradford Road, next to Lidl, mainly for full time students aged 16 to 18, and will include specialist areas for foundation learning in construction and motor vehicle courses.

The redevelopment of Pioneer House is the “critical project” of the Dewsbury Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI), a £3.7m regeneration programme jointly funded by Kirklees Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The two new centres will replace the current premises of the college’s Dewsbury Centre and Batley School of Art, both located on Halifax Road. Kirklees College plans to open the ‘Dewsbury Learning Quarter’ in 2018.