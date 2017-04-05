Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans are being developed for a new school in Huddersfield.

And it’s separate to Kirklees Council ’s £10m plan for a new 420 place school at Clare Hill.

An application to establish Trinity Church of England Primary Academy, a co-educational school for pupils aged four to 11, will be submitted to the Department for Education in May or June.

The Huddersfield North area is defined as the Bradley, Deighton , Sheepridge, Fixby and Birkby areas.

The team behind the new school plan is the Trinity Multi Academy Trust and they are proposing a two-form entry co-educational school, opening initially with two reception classes in September 2019 and growing year on year.

It will be free to attend with a distinctive Church of England character.

Michael Gosling, CEO at the Trust, said: “There is a clear need for an additional co-educational Church of England primary school in the North Huddersfield area, and this new school will provide a broad and balanced curriculum with a strong focus on nurturing the potential of each child and delivering progress and achievement for all pupils.

“It will be a family friendly school at the heart of its community with breakfast and after school clubs.

“However the plans for Trinity Church of England Primary Academy will only become a reality with the support of the community.

“In our application we need to demonstrate the level of support for the school, particularly of parents and carers with children aged under five-years-old.

“If you would like to support this new school please visit the Register page of the school’s website at www.trinitycofprimaryacademy.org.uk .”

It’s proposed the school day will start at 9am and finish at 3.15pm, with wraparound care will be provided with Breakfast Club starting at 7.30am until 8.30am and Tea Club from 3.15pm until 6pm.

The new school will work closely with the other schools within the Trust, including those in neighbouring Halifax.

It will also work with the White Rose Maths Hub, which is one of 35 Government funded hubs who work with hundreds of early years, primary and secondary schools to raise standards and inspire children and their teachers about the power of maths.

More information about the new school plan can be found on the school’s website at www.trinitycofeprimaryacademy.org.uk and by liking the school’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/trinitycofeprimaryacademy .

Kirklees Council is working on plans for a new school at Clare Hill on land currently owned by Greenhead College and used as sports pitches.