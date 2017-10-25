Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A further 82 homes look set to be built in Lindley following talks between a major housing developer and Kirklees Council.

The houses would be accessed off Crosland Road, to the south of the existing Harron/Taylor Wimpey development.

The site is part of the employment allocation on the council’s Unitary Development Plan – a kind of blueprint for the area – and is allocated as a mixed use site meaning it can be used for employment and housing.

The proposed site is surrounded by houses including a huge Persimmon development just yards away.

So far there is no formal planning application but the developer concerned has submitted a pre-planning enquiry to the council.

Kirklees councillor, Cahal Burke, (Lib Dem, Lindley), said: “It’s part of the final Lindley Moor plan. Originally the plans were sold as new jobs on one side of the road and houses on the other side but we seem to be ending up with just houses.

“And when these companies advertise these houses to potential buyers they stress the excellent schools in the area but don’t go on to say that they are already oversubscribed.

“The Lindley area suffers from traffic congestion and other pressures on its infrastructure such as doctors’ surgeries etc so if this development does go ahead I can only see it adding to them.”