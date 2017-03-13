Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new secondary Free School for boys in the Dewsbury and Batley area could open in two years’ time.

Free schools are all-ability, state-funded schools that are often set up in response to what local people say they want and need to improve educational provision for children in their community.

Similar schools are already running in Bolton.

Bolton Muslim Academy Trust (BMAT), which already runs a very successful school, Bolton Muslim Girls’ School (BMGS), is sponsoring the application.

BMAT says it has an enviable track record of raising attainment levels in areas of deprivation.

While the proposed new school for 11-16-year-olds will be designated as having a Muslim character, it will be open to children of other faiths or none and will promote fundamental British values throughout the school day.

An application will be made to the Government next month seeking its approval to open a new Free School in 2019 with a decision being made in the summer. The precise location of the proposed Crescent High School is yet to be decided.

Like other faith-based free schools, it will offer only 50% of places to applicants based on their Muslim faith and all the other places at the school will be open equally to students of other faiths or none.

Idrish Patel, Interim CEO of Bolton Muslim Academy Trust and headteacher of Bolton Muslim Girls’ School, who is leading on the submission to the Department for Education, said: “Our school has a universal aspiration to drive up educational attainment.

“We believe that every individual, regardless of faith, race or background, is unique and special and should have access to an outstanding education that embodies opportunity for all.”

Mr Patel explained that the reason for proposing a school for boys in Dewsbury and Batley is that there are many similarities with Bolton.

He said: “We at BMAT feel this is a fantastic opportunity for future generations to achieve their full potential and make a positive contribution to the professions, industries and the economy, both locally and nationally.“