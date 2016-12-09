Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to transform the former Britvic factory at Birkby into a community hub and worship centre have taken a step forward.

The owners of the Willow Lane site, which was closed by the soft drinks firm in January, 2014, have appointed architects for the scheme and a detailed planning application is expected to be submitted to Kirklees Council in the New Year.

The Rivertree Trust, which also owns the Jubilee Centre at Paddock, plans to turn the former Ben Shaws bottling plant into a new church and multi-purpose community centre with meeting rooms for use by charities, a soft play area and facilities for the elderly, youth activities, IT classes and drama.

Outline plans submitted to the council envisaged the new community hub complementing, but not replacing, the work done by the Welcome Centre at Lord Street in Huddersfield town centre.

Edgerton-based Fibre Architects has been appointed to design the new centre following a detailed selection process. The firm has designed a number of residential and commercial buildings in the Birkby and Huddersfield area before.

Fibre Architects managing director Martin Booker said: “We are pleased to announce our appointment as architects by the Rivertree Trust and Community Church Huddersfield for the design of the exciting re-development of the former Britvic factory.

“An application for full planning approval with more detailed proposals for the new facility should be submitted next year and in the meantime we will be working hard with the client team to ensure the proposals are appropriate, deliverable and of a high quality design fitting for this important new community development for Birkby and Huddersfield as a whole.”

Greg Haygarth, operations manager of the Rivertree Trust, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Fibre Architects on the project.

“Out of seven potential partners, Fibre, as a local company, really stood out to us as being passionate about Huddersfield.

“I am very thankful to have found a partner who understands us as an organisation and is willing to work with us to co-create this exciting community hub venue in Huddersfield.”

Fibre Architects, formed in 2009, has completed design projects for new homes, offices and showrooms as well as schemes to convert existing commercial properties, houses and churches.

The Rivertree Trust has been based in Paddock for more than 19 years and relies on donations from the church and others to offer community services.

Britvic axed the Willow Lane plant with the loss of 40 jobs. It was built by Ben Shaws in 1894 and was acquired by Britvic in 2004.